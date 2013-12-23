CORRECTED-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
Dec 23 Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger's compensation was cut 15 percent to $34.3 million in fiscal 2013, despite what its board said on Monday were strong results during the year.
He earned $40 million the year before. Disney said in a proxy statement that Iger's base salary stayed the same at $2.5 million, but his bonus was $3 million less. An increase in the discount rate caused a $3.1 million change in the value of his pension, it also said.
Disney also reduced Iger's bonus "because the company's strong results did not outperform against the committee's established performances ranges in fiscal 2013 by the same extraordinary amount as in fiscal 2012."
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, underscoring the magnitude of the loss of economic growth momentum in the first quarter.