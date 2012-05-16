NEW YORK May 16 Walt Disney Co is in market with a $2.25 billion, five-year revolver that will refinance existing debt, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas and Deutsche bank lead the deal that launched May 14. The facility is slated to replace an existing $2.25 billion, three-year revolving credit the company entered in March 2010 that is due in 2013.

At current A/A2 ratings, pricing is credit default swap based with a floor of 25bp and a cap of 100bp. The undrawn fee is 7bp with an upfront fee of 7bp, sources said.

Commitments are due May 30. The facility is expected to close on June 8.

Pricing on the existing $2.25 billion facility is CDS-based with a floor of 75bp and a cap of 175bp based on the company's A2/A ratings. The commitment fee is 17.5bp. JP Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch led the existing deal.

A $2.25 billion, four-year revolver due 2015 the company entered in February 2011 will remain in place. JP Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch also led that deal.