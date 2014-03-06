By Ronald Grover and Malathi Nayak
LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 Walt Disney
overhauled its struggling interactive division in a
sweeping reorganization that will reduce the number of video
games it develops and alter its advertising strategy to focus
more on the fast-changing mobile market.
As part of the revamp, Disney will lay off 700 employees,
roughly one-quarter of the interactive division, according to a
person with knowledge of the layoffs. A Disney spokeswoman would
not confirm the number.
Disney's games and online division has for years been a
persistent money loser and a small but significant drag on a
corporate empire that spans movie-making and television to cable
network ESPN, theme parks and cruise lines.
As with other major game publishing houses, Disney has been
trying to keep up with rapidly shifting consumer preferences and
an explosion in mobile gaming worldwide. In 2010, it bought
mobile game developer Playdom for over $500 million, an
acquisition that has yet to bear significant fruit.
"We are trying to consolidate things and focus largely on
the mobile platform," the president of Disney Interactive, Jimmy
Pitaro, said in an interview with Reuters. "The industry is
moving very quickly in that direction and we're making that
transition."
Last year, Disney Interactive lost $87 million as revenues
rose 26 percent from 2012; the division has lost a total in
recent years of more than $1 billion.
In Disney's fiscal first quarter that ended on Dec. 28, the
unit reported $55 million in operating income.
Disney now plans to license most of its games to earn
additional revenue, Pitaro said.
It will continue to develop games and content for its
"Infinity" platform, a combination video game and toy line; it
has sold more than 3 million copies of the platform globally
since its August release.
That line, which echoes Activision Blizzard Inc's
"Skylanders" product, is viewed as a pivotal element in Disney's
effort to revive the interactive division.
TWEAKS UPON TWEAKS
Disney will continue to make kid-friendly mobile games and
short videos for YouTube, Disney.com and elsewhere, Pitaro said.
The company also intends to adjust its online strategy and
streamline its diverse websites.
It will close two smaller sites, Spoonful.com and
BabyZone.com, and revamp Disney.com to use its primary website
more as a promotional site for its retail, parks and other
businesses.
Disney will continue to generate advertising revenues from
Disney.com and will increase the amount of content it produces
in conjunction with sponsors, Pitaro said.
For instance, Disney produced a 38-minute video with Google
called "Blank: A Vinylmation Love Story." In December,
it announced it would make a series of animated shorts with
Rosetta Stone that Pitaro said would be the model for
future joint efforts.