LOS ANGELES, July 3 Walt Disney Co's
big-budget Western reboot "The Lone Ranger" rode off with $2
million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales during its first shows
on Tuesday night, trotting behind animated "Despicable Me 2"
with $4.7 million, according to studio estimates.
Both films are fighting for audiences heading into
Thursday's U.S. Independence Day holiday, one of the biggest
moviegoing periods of the year.
"Despicable Me 2," from Comcast Corp's Universal
Pictures, is expected to rule the box office through Sunday with
domestic ticket sales of more than $110 million, industry
forecasters said. "The Lone Ranger" is projected to capture $60
million to $70 million during the same period.
"The Lone Ranger" stars Johnny Depp as Native American
sidekick Tonto in an action remake based on the classic radio
and TV series. "Despicable Me 2" features the voice of Steve
Carell in a sequel to a 2010 blockbuster.