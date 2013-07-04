By Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 4 "The Lone Ranger," Walt
Disney Co's big-budget western starring Johnny Depp,
performed below expectations on Wednesday night, raising the
possibility that the movie could saddle the media giant with a
loss on the film.
The film, which cost an estimated $225 million to produce,
generated $9.7 million during Wednesday showings, falling well
behind "Despicable Me 2" from Comcast's Universal
Pictures, which sold $34.3 million at the domestic box office,
according to studio estimates.
Both films opened with limited showings on Tuesday. For the
two-day period, "Despicable Me 2" generated $39 million and "The
Lone Ranger" saw $11.7 million.
Disney estimates "The Lone Ranger" will sell $45 million for
the Wednesday through Sunday July Fourth holiday weekend, below
industry experts' initial forecasts of $60 million to $70
million over the five days.
"If it does end up grossing less than $50 million over the
five-day stretch, it will most certainly go down as a misfire,"
said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst for Exhibitor
Relations, which tracks movie box office prospects.
The film's poor opening is a black eye for producer Jerry
Bruckheimer, director Gore Verbinski and star Depp, the trio
behind Disney's ultra-successful "Pirates of the Caribbean"
series.
Disney made their prior success a key part of marketing the
current film, and Depp's international appeal still could help
the film's overseas box office.
"The Lone Ranger" is an action remake of a 1930s radio show
and television series in the 1950s. Armie Hammer plays John
Reid, the lawman who dons a mask to fight injustice in the Old
West. This time, though, it is the Lone Ranger's Native American
sidekick Tonto, played by Depp, who takes center stage.
Critics have not embraced the movie. Among 110 reviews
compiled on the Rotten Tomatoes website on Wednesday, just 25
percent recommended the film.
Gitesh Pandya, editor of the website Box Office Guru,
estimates the film will generate $100 million in domestic ticket
sales.
A $60 million opening over its first days would have
generated a modest profit, according to Tony Wible, a managing
director of Janney Montgomery Scott who follows Disney.
With that opening, he estimated the film would generate $180
million in domestic ticket sales and give Disney total revenues
of $370 million from foreign, video and other sales.
Studios and theaters generally share box office receipts.
Disney spent $225 million to make the film and an estimated
$100 million to market it.
A Disney spokesperson was not available for comment on the
studio's outlook for the film's profitability.
"The Lone Ranger" is the latest entry in Disney's strategy
of spending more on fewer films to build franchises from big
budget movies that can generate continued revenues from sequels,
merchandise and outlets like its theme parks and TV properties.
The company found such success with Marvel superhero films
"The Avengers" and "Iron Man 3," and with Pixar's "Monsters
University," but wrote down $200 million when sci-fi epic "John
Carter" flopped last year.
The studios will update the box office results over the
weekend.