The entrance gate to The Walt Disney Co is pictured in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is in talks to buy Maker Studios, potentially valuing the fast-growing developer and publisher of YouTube entertainment videos at half a billion dollars or more, tech blog Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

If the deal goes through, it would be one of the largest investments in a YouTube developer by a traditional media giant. In past years, the website, which is owned by Google Inc (GOOG.O), has tried to beef up revenue by fostering a community of professional and commercial developers, spurring the growth of channels such as Machinima and Maker.

Maker draws some 5.5 billion views monthly and has raised some $70 million in financing through investors such as Time Warner Investments.

Disney declined to comment. Maker Studios was not available for comment.

(Reporting by San Francisco Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)