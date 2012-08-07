CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/Files

LOS ANGELES The Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) plans to bring a Marvel television show developed by "Avengers" director Joss Whedon to the ABC broadcast network, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

Disney just signed an exclusive deal with Whedon to write and direct an "Avengers" movie sequel and to help develop a "Marvel-based series for ABC," Iger told analysts on a conference call following the company's earnings report.

"The Avengers" superhero movie from Disney's Marvel studio has generated nearly $1.5 billion in worldwide box office sales

