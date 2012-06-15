By Lisa Richwine
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, June 14 Walt Disney Co's
design team has increased its efforts to bring the
Marvel superhero team "The Avengers" to the company's theme
parks after the film's smashing success, the head of Disney's
parks unit said on Thursday.
Speaking as Disney unveiled the final attractions of a $1
billion investment to boost its laggard Disney California
Adventure park, Tom Staggs said he intends to bring "The
Avengers" characters to the Anaheim resort and other parks
outside the United States.
"We were hard at work on attractions using Marvel characters
previously, and that work has only intensified given (the
film's) great success," Staggs, chairman of Disney's parks and
resorts division, told Reuters in an interview at the park's
Golden Vine Winery.
"The Avengers" has sold more than $1.3 billion worth of
tickets around the world. Executives and Disney's designers,
called "imagineers," are still working out how to bring
characters like The Hulk, Iron Man and Captain America to the
parks. "The setting has to be right, the story has to be right.
That takes a fair amount of time," Staggs said.
Disney is contractually restricted from bringing Marvel
characters to its parks in Orlando, where they are licensed to
Comcast Corp's Universal Studios.
The new 12-acre Cars Land at California Adventure, based on
the hit 2006 Pixar movie, and other expansions should help the
company lift its profit margins in the parks business to the 20
percent range, Staggs said.
A decade ago, theme parks were the company's most profitable
unit, with operating margins of 18 percent. This year, margins
slid below 13 percent as the economy sputtered and the company
spent to overhaul the California park and expand elsewhere,
according to Disney's latest SEC filing.
Staggs said margins at the parks and resort divisions had
improved in the past couple years. "As we look at our business
going forward, there is no structural reasons we wouldn't see
our margins head back to the 20 percent targets," he said.
The parks unit's earnings have been on the upswing over the
last year. For the six months that ended in March, operating
income rose 26 percent to $775 million, accounting for 18
percent of the company's total.
The parks' importance extends beyond their direct
money-making capacity. Rides, shows and strolling characters
provide marketing muscle for Disney movies, TV shows and
merchandise.
Disney California Adventure has suffered from poor
attendance since its 2001 opening adjacent to the larger
Disneyland in Anaheim. Just 6 million people visited in 2011,
compared with 16 million at Disneyland next door, according to
the Themed Entertainment Association trade group.
In remaking California Adventure, Disney added a moving
shooting arcade ride based on Pixar's "Toy Story" and a ride
based on its "Monsters, Inc." film, along with classic Disney
elements including a "Little Mermaid" ride.
For Cars Land, Disney designers traveled along historic
Route 66 and brought back ideas including foods such as dill
pickle popcorn that is served at the park. The highlight is
Radiator Springs Racers, a roller coaster-style ride in which
convertibles speed past mountain and desert landscapes
reminiscent of the film's setting.
At a lavish opening ceremony this week, stars of Pixar
movies and Disney-owned ABC's "Modern Family" hit comedy walked
the red carpet on the new Buena Vista Street, an area designed
to look like the art deco Hollywood that Walt Disney saw when he
arrived in the 1920s.
Staggs said the revamp would raise attendance and increase
visitors' time at the resort, but he declined to estimate by how
much. "We're thrilled with the creative result and also very
confident in what it will do for the business," he said.
Analyst Doug Creutz of Cowen & Co, who rates Disney
"neutral," said the uncertain economy remains a challenge for
the parks that Disney will have to grapple with to boost
attendance by a meaningful number.