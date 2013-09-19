LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 Shares of Walt Disney Co
fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday, one day after the
company delayed the release of two movies from its acclaimed
Pixar animation studio, "The Good Dinosaur" and a sequel to 2003
hit "Finding Nemo."
Pushing back "Good Dinosaur" to 2015 removes a major film
from the media company's movie slate next year, Wedge Partners
analyst Martin Pyykkonen said. The postponement of both movies
likely contributed to a decline in Disney shares, he said.
"You have just put a big vacancy in there in fiscal 2014,"
Pyykkonen said. Disney's fiscal year begins in October.
Disney shares fell 1.9 percent to $65.84 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"The Good Dinosaur" is now scheduled to reach theaters on
Nov. 25, 2015, about 18 months after its original release date
in May 2014, Disney said in a statement on Wednesday. The movie
is set in a world where dinosaurs and humans co-exist.
"Finding Dory," a sequel to "Finding Nemo," the story of a
clownfish searching for his son, was postponed about seven
months from its planned debut, to June 17, 2016. The movie had
been set for release in November 2015.
The new schedule will make 2014 the first year since 2005
that Pixar has not released a film. The studio's hits include
"Toy Story," "Cars" and this year's "Monsters University," which
has sold $731 million worth of tickets around the world since
its release in June, according to the Box Office Mojo website.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Walsh)