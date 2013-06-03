June 3 Walt Disney Co raised single-day admission prices as much as 9.6 percent at its theme parks in Florida and California, in a pattern of annual price increases at the company's popular U.S. resorts.

As of Sunday, one-day entry to Disney's Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, rose to $95 from $89 for people ages 10 and older, a 6.7 percent jump.

At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, the cost of a single-day pass to one of two parks rose to $92 from $87, a 5.7 percent increase. A park hopper ticket that allows entry to both Anaheim parks on the same day rose 9.6 percent to $137.

Prices for multi-day tickets and annual passes also rose.

Theme parks represent Disney's second-largest unit, behind its media networks division that includes its powerhouse sports channel ESPN.

On May 7, Disney reported quarterly operating income of $383 million for the parks division, a 73 percent jump from a year earlier.