* Adjusted earnings 79 cents/share vs f'cast of 76
* See higher theme park attendance, stronger films
* Interactive makes small profit
* ABC sells out Oscar telecast advertising
* Shares rise 1.7 pct in after-hours trade
By Ronald Grover and Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 Walt Disney Co beat
estimates in quarterly adjusted earnings on Tuesday and said it
expects the next few quarters to be better on a stronger lineup
of films and growing attendance at its theme parks.
The results, which come despite the rising costs of
acquiring programming for its ESPN sports juggernaut and
included its interactive unit swinging back to profit, helped
lift shares in the media giant 1.7 percent in after-hours
trading.
Net income for its fiscal first quarter fell 6 percent to
$1.38 billion. But on an adjusted basis, it posted earnings of
79 cents a share, ahead of the 76 cents forecast by analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We're very pleased with our first-quarter results, which
set the stage for continued growth in 2013, following a year of
record revenue, net income and earnings per share in 2012,"
Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said during a call
with analysts.
Disney, which bought the iconic "Star Wars" series with
its$4.06 billion acquisition of director George Lucas' Lucasfilm
of in October, also plans to produce movies based on Lucas
properties other than "Star Wars", said Chairman and CEO Bob
Iger.
"We have a few scripts in mind," Iger said.
Disney intends to release a new "Star Wars" film in 2015,
and plans a new installment every two or three years, and has
signed "Star Trek" director J.J. Abrams to direct the first one.
Iger also said that the company intends to leverage the
"Star Wars" brand across other areas of Disney's business.
Operating profit at Disney's Media Network's division, the
largest of its five units, increased by 2 percent although
earnings at its cable operations were lower due to higher costs
for ESPN to carry college football and NFL.
Rasulo also said Disney was "exploring an exit" from its
ESPN operation in the U.K., adding that the sports channel "had
experienced losses due to the ramp-up and newness of that
business to us."
Disney's theme park unit benefited from higher attendance at
its domestic theme parks, driven by the new Cars Land attraction
it opened at California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif. in June,
although higher labor costs at its Disneyland Paris parks
weighed.
Iger said price hikes at Disney's parks are possible as it
continues to roll out new attractions.
"We've got some price leverage," he said. "If you build the
right things not only will people come but you get some leverage
out of it as well."
Earnings fell 5 percent at Disney's studios, which it
attributed to a stronger slate a year earlier powered by Cars 2
-- a film that had worldwide ticket sales of $559.8 million,
according to the movie site Box Office Mojo.
Its interactive division swung to a profit of $9 million
from a loss of $28 million in the prior quarter, although Iger
and Rasulo said it would likely revert to a loss in the coming
quarter because it has fewer new products to sell.
"There were no real surprises, although interactive was
probably what surprised us the most on the upside," said David
Bank, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets.
ABC has sold out its advertising for the upcoming Academy
Awards on Feb. 24, the best selling pace in more than a decade.
Rasulo said the Oscars had been virtually sold out by Christmas.
Ad Age reported that Disney has been commanding between
$1.65 million and $1.85 million for a 30-second spot in this
year's Oscar broadcast, citing media buyers and others familiar
with the tone of the negotiations.
That's up from the $1.6 million to $1.7 million ABC secured
for the 2012 Oscars telecast, Ad Age said.
David Miller, analyst with B. Riley Caris, said he was
surprised not to see Disney report any charges related to its
Lucasfilm acquisition and expects the company may yet announce
some restructuring.
"We think they're going to lay some people off," said
Miller. "There's going to be a lot of restructuring, there's
going to be a lot of charges. But fiscal 2014 looks pretty
good," he said.
Before the announcement, Disney closed up 39 cents at $54.29
on the New York Stock Exchange.