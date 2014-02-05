Hess reports smaller quarterly loss on higher crude prices
April 26 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by an uptick in crude prices and lower operating costs.
LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Media company Walt Disney Co reported higher profit for the quarter that ended in December, boosted by growth at sports network ESPN and the strong performance of its animated hit film "Frozen."
The company posted diluted earnings per share of $1.03, according to a statement released on Wednesday. Net income for the quarter rose to $1.8 billion, a 33 percent gain from a year earlier.
April 26 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by an uptick in crude prices and lower operating costs.
TOKYO/SEOUL/JAKARTA, April 26 Freeport McMoRan Inc is preparing three copper concentrate export shipments from its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia after a 15-week outage, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.