LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Media company Walt Disney Co
reported higher profit for the quarter that ended in
December, beating Wall Street expectations with growth at sports
network ESPN and the strong performance of its animated hit film
"Frozen."
The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.04,
according to a statement released on Wednesday, exceeding the 92
cents average estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Net income for the quarter rose to $1.8 billion, a 33
percent gain from a year earlier.
Disney shares climbed to $72.99 in after-hours trading, up
1.7 percent from their earlier $71.76 close on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The media networks unit, which includes ESPN, reported $1.5
billion in operating income for the quarter, a 20 percent gain
from a year earlier.
The company's movie studio reported a 75 percent gain in
operating income, to $409 million. The unit benefited from big
box office grosses for "Frozen," the story of royal sisters in
an icy kingdom, and Marvel superhero sequel "Thor: The Dark
World." The two films have sold more than $1.5 billion worth of
tickets combined.
At Disney's theme parks, higher guest spending in the United
States helped the unit's profit rise by 16 percent to $671
million.
Disney's interactive gaming unit posted a $55 million
profit, boosted by sales of its ambitious new video game Disney
Infinity.