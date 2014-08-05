Aug 5 Walt Disney Co reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong results from its movie studio and consumer products division.

Net income attributable to Walt Disney rose to $2.25 billion, or $1.28 per share in third quarter ended June 28, from $1.85 billion, or $1.01 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $12.47 billion from $11.58 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Lehar Maan; Editing by Maju Samuel)