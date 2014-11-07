(Recasts with CEO comments)
By Lisa Richwine
Nov 6 Walt Disney Co posted quarterly
profit that fell in line with Wall Street expectations as the
media and theme park giant rode the blockbuster performance of
its movie box office hits "Maleficent" and "Guardians of the
Galaxy."
Shares of Disney, which have hit record levels as the
company consistently beat forecasts in recent quarters, dropped
2.5 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday. The stock closed
at a record $92 before the earnings were reported.
With the TV landscape rocked by a wave of new online viewing
options, Chief Executive Bob Iger bucked the trend and insisted
Disney would not rush to offer standalone subscriptions to
popular content such as its sports behemoth ESPN outside the
traditional bundle of channels sold by cable and satellite
operators.
"We don't feel a compelling need to take a product to market
right now that is a direct challenge to that multichannel
bundle," Iger told analysts during the company's quarterly
conference call on Thursday. He said he expected the current pay
TV model "to remain dominant for some time."
Disney will experiment with online offerings, Iger said,
including ESPN's planned streaming service of some NBA games.
"We think it's actually a smart approach, because we're
going to continue to grow our digital offerings nicely," Iger
said. "But we are also going to work really hard at making sure
that that bundle is viable."
For the quarter that ended in September, net income rose to
$1.50 billion, or 86 cents per share, from $1.39 billion, or 77
cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 89 cents per share,
in line with estimates by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Guardians," another hit from Disney's Marvel studio, and
"Maleficent," starring Angelina Jolie as a black-robed villain,
helped operating income in Disney's movie studio unit more than
double from a year earlier to $254 million. The company also
announced it would release a fourth movie in Pixar's blockbuster
"Toy Story" franchise in June 2017.
Operating income at ESPN declined due to higher contract
rates for high-end National Football League and Major League
Baseball games, which helped drag down the company's cable
networks unit by 1 percent to $1.3 billion.
The drop at cable networks, the company's largest unit,
likely drove Disney shares lower, said Gabelli & Company analyst
Brett Harriss, who rates Disney a "hold."
"Cable networks were a little weak," said Harriss, who added
that he expected ESPN to make up for the programming expenses in
future quarters through higher fees from affiliates.
Operating income at its parks and resorts division rose 20
percent to $687 million due to increased attendance and higher
ticket prices for theme park admissions.
Revenue rose to $12.39 billion, marginally above the average
analyst estimate of $12.37 billion.
Up to Thursday's close, Disney shares had gained about 20
percent this year.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore and Lisa Richwine in Los
Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Ronald Grover, Leslie
Adler and Cynthia Osterman)