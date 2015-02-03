(Adds Shanghai Disneyland target opening, comment on measles)
By Lehar Maan and Lisa Richwine
Feb 3 Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue
and profit topped Wall Street estimates as visits to its theme
parks rose and last year's animated film hit "Frozen" drove home
video and toy sales.
Disney's shares rose 4.4 percent to $98.23 after the bell on
Tuesday. The stock reached record highs in recent months as the
company reported strong performances across its TV networks,
theme parks and movie studio. Each of its five divisions
reported higher operating income for the quarter.
Operating income at Disney's parks and resorts rose 20
percent to $805 million in the company's fiscal first quarter,
ended Dec. 27, when more people visited its parks in the United
States. They also spent more on tickets, merchandise, food and
drinks.
Chief Executive Bob Iger told CNBC that there had been no
discernable impact on parks from a measles outbreak that health
officials have said began at Disneyland in Anaheim in December.
Disney now plans to open its Shanghai Disneyland theme park
in the spring of 2016, Iger told analysts. The company had
earlier set a target of a late 2015 opening but decided to add
attractions to the park, a $5.5 billion joint venture with
China's state-owned Shanghai Shendi Group.
"Frozen" toys sold particularly well during the holiday
shopping quarter, leading Disney's consumer products division to
a profit of $626 million, a 46 percent increase from a year
earlier.
Disney's movie studio recorded a 33 percent jump in profit,
driven by an increase in DVD sales. Marvel's "Guardians of the
Galaxy," "Frozen" and "Maleficent" sold well, the company said.
Disney said the studio also profited from lower home
entertainment production and distribution costs in the quarter.
Profit at the company's biggest unit, cable networks, fell 2
percent, hurt by higher programming and production costs and
lower advertising revenue at its sports channel, ESPN.
Net income attributable to Walt Disney rose to $2.18
billion, or $1.27 per share, in the first quarter, from $1.84
billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.27 per share.
Revenue rose 8.8 percent to $13.39 billion from $12.31
billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.07 per share on revenue
of $12.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
