LOS ANGELES Aug 6 Walt Disney Co expects to lose up to $190 million on summer box office bomb "The Lone Ranger" in the quarter that ends in September, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Tuesday.

In a conference call with analysts, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger also said the company's ESPN sports network saw no impact in its advertising sales during the "upfront" selling season from the coming debut of rival network Fox Sports 1.