March 24 The Walt Disney Co on Monday
named ABC News President Ben Sherwood as co-chairman of Disney
Media Networks and president of Disney/ABC Television Group,
effective Feb. 1, 2015.
Sherwood will replace Anne Sweeney, who announced she was
leaving the media conglomerate on March 11.
Effectively immediately, Sherwood will begin making the
transition to the new post and will continue to oversee ABC News
until a successor is named.
Sherwood, who oversaw ABC's "Good Morning America" as it
rose to become the No. 1 morning news program in the United
States, was seen as a potential candidate after Sweeney said she
was leaving Disney to pursue a career in television directing.
Sherwood started at Disney in 1989 where he served stints as
a producer in the news division. He later moved to NBC News
before returning to ABC in 2004. As ABC News president, Sherwood
created an online news partnership with Yahoo that now
reaches nearly 100 million people online and launched a joint
venture with Univision, the Fusion cable network aimed at young
Hispanic viewers.
ESPN President John Skipper is the other co-chairman of
Disney Media Networks.
