March 24 ABC News President Ben Sherwood next
year will replace Anne Sweeney as co-chairman of Disney Media
Networks and president of Disney/ABC Television Group, Walt
Disney Co said on Monday.
The appointment will take effect on Feb. 1, but the
transition will begin immediately, Disney said. Sherwood will
continue to oversee ABC News until a successor is named.
In his new job, he will have charge of the ABC broadcast
network and cable channels including the Disney Channels and ABC
Family.
Sherwood, who oversaw ABC's "Good Morning America" as it
rose to become the No. 1 morning news program in the United
States, was seen as a potential candidate after longtime
executive Sweeney said on March 11 she was leaving Disney to
pursue a career in television directing. She will remain in her
current job through January.
Sherwood started at Disney in 1989 and held jobs as a
producer in the news division. He later moved to NBC News before
returning to ABC in 2004.
As ABC News president, Sherwood created an online news
partnership with Yahoo that now reaches nearly 100
million people and formed a joint venture with Univision, the
Fusion cable network aimed at young Hispanic viewers.
He also is the author of 2010 novel "The Death and Life of
Charlie St. Cloud," the basis of a feature film.
ESPN President John Skipper is the other co-chairman of
Disney Media Networks.
