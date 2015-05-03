LOS ANGELES May 3 Major retailers and Disney
Stores around the world will start selling the first merchandise
tied to the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" during
an event that will kick off just after midnight on Sept. 4.
Walt Disney Co announced the plans on Sunday, just
ahead of May the Fourth, an unofficial holiday known among fans
as Star Wars Day.
Demand for "Star Wars" merchandise is expected to jump with
the Dec. 18 release of "The Force Awakens," the first movie in
10 years from the celebrated sci-fi franchise, Wall Street
analysts say.
At the Sept. 4 event, Disney stores and other retailers will
open at 12:01 a.m. to sell products ranging from toys, books,
and collectibles to comics, e-books, apps, apparel and lifestyle
accessories, Disney said in a statement. New products will also
be sold online at Disneystore.com.
The company urged fans to document their Sept. 4 shopping
experiences on social media with hashtags #ForceFriday and
#MidnightMadness. It also unveiled new product packaging that
features Kylo Ren, a masked villain from "The Force Awakens."
Disney bought "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm for $4.05
billion in 2012.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Paul Tait)