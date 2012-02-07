Feb 6 Walt Disney Co is talking
with Univision Communications about creating a new
24-hour English language cable news channel aimed at a Hispanic
audience, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said on
Monday .
The talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal,
which cited people familiar with the negotiations who cautioned
the deal was not completed and could still unravel.
The newspaper said the move would be an effort to keep pace
with changing demographics among U.S. Hispanics and reach a new
audience of English speakers. The channel would operate as a
joint venture.
Spokespeople for Disney and Univision declined to comment.
The channel would start broadcasting before the November
elections and would be based in Miami, the Journal said.
Disney, a global theme park and entertainment giant,
operates the ABC broadcast network and cable channels including
sports network ESPN. Univision is a privately held
Spanish-language television and radio broadcaster.
Walt Disney shares closed at $40.46 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.