Dec 19 Dispensing Dynamics International on Wednesday sold $130 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Jefferies was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: DISPENSING DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL AMT $130 MLN COUPON 12.5 PCT MATURITY 01/01/2018 TYPE SR SEC NTS ISS PRICE 98 FIRST PAY 07/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 13.055 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/31/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE 3YR* *MAKE-WHOLE CALL+50BPS