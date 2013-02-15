BRIEF-Protektor wins 1.4 mln zlotys net deal in consortium
* WINS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS NET DEAL IN CONSORTIUM WITH GREGOR SA FOR SHOES' DELIVERY FOR POLICE DEPARTMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 15 Distell Group Ltd : * Says it has entered into negotiations regarding an acquisition, no further details were given
* Refers to announcement on 2 may 2017 regarding suit suara baru sdn. Bhd against Borhill Estates Sdn. Bhd.