BRIEF-Wanxiang Qianchao's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 Distell Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 11.7 percent, normalised up 13.7 percent * Says annual dividend up 13.6 percent * Says sales volumes up 7.2 percent * Says challenging trading conditions will persist in the year ahead
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct y/y from 405.5 million yuan ($58.79 million) a year ago