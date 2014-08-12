BRIEF-Dream Vision takes out 100 mln yen loan from parent co
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from its parent company RIZAP GROUP to fund the goods purchasing, on April 27
Aug 12 Distell Group Ltd
* EPS and headline EPS are likely to be between 33% and 38% higher than corresponding reporting period of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from its parent company RIZAP GROUP to fund the goods purchasing, on April 27
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment