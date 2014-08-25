Aug 25 Distell Group Ltd :

* FY headline earnings up 40.4 pct, normalised up 1.7 pct

* Final dividend maintained at 183,0 cents per share

* FY revenue 17.74 billion rand, up 12.8 percent

* FY headline earnings rose 40.4 pct to 1.5 billion rand and headline EPS increased 35.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: