JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group is reviewing the pace of its investment in overseas markets such as Angola, where an economic slowdown and other factors have hit sales, the company said as it reported first-half results on Wednesday.

Distell said profit was up 18 percent year on year at 529.7 cents per share in the six months to Dec. 31, thanks largely to sales in its domestic market. Export volumes dropped, though revenue was helped by weakness in South Africa's rand currency.

"We are reviewing the sequencing and the pace of investment due to the sharp slowdown of growth in certain markets," Distell said in a statement.

Both volumes and revenue halved in Angola, partly because of import charges and excise duties, Chief Executive Richard Rushton told Reuters.

Distell, majority-owned by South African investment firm Remgro, has already acquired land in Angola to build a plant for ciders and other flavoured alcoholic drinks, but Rushton said it will hold back on the plan for now.

"We will adopt more of a pay-as-we-go approach," he said, referring to plans to continue exporting products from South Africa in the meantime.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast Angola GDP growth to slow to 3.5 percent from 4 percent, but Rushton said he still views the oil-producing nation as a good long-term prospect.

The group expects tougher trading conditions in the second half of its financial year as higher interest rates and food inflation hits its home market.

Sales in South Africa increased 14.6 percent, where the company's spirits gained ground against imported brands that became more expensive as the rand declined, Rushton said.

Headline earnings per share, which strips out certain one-off items, is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Shares in Distell were up 8.5 percent at 167.60 rand by the close of trade in Johannesburg, outperforming a 1.2 percent gain for the bourse's all-share index. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by David Goodman)