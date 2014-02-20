UPDATE 1-Danone raises 2017 EPS forecast after WhiteWave acquisition
* Eyes 2017 double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant forex (Adds CFO comments from call, details)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 Distell Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share 526.1 cents * Says H1 sales volumes up 5.5 pct * Says H1 revenue up 15.1 pct * Says interim dividend up 1.3 pct to 154.0 cents per share * Says normalised headline earnings per share up
8.5 pct * Says H1 revenue R9 947 576 000 * Says 6-months operating profit R1,535,640,000
NEW YORK, April 20 US drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc’s deal to buy Medtronic Plc’s medical supplies units days after Abbott Laboratories agreed to a long-awaited purchase of diagnostic testing company Alere Inc has raised the pulse of a sector suppressed by potential healthcare policy upheaval.