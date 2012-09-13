UPDATE 2-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds analyst comments, details from conference call, updates shares)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 Distribution And Warehousing Network Ltd : * Says FY headline earnings per share 38.03 cents versus 16,30 cents * Says opportunities in Africa remain attractive * Says anticipates further improvements in f2013
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia on Monday shut the local office of Al Jazeera, Qatar's influential satellite channel, hours after the kingdom and other Arab powers cut ties over Doha's alleged support for Islamists and Iran.