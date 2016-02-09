WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. National Park Service
is proposing to limit the commemorative items it keeps from the
Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where it has collected more than
400,000 tribute objects, the agency said on Tuesday.
The two-acre (0.8 hectare) site on Washington's National
Mall receives about 3 million visitors a year. It is best known
for the sunken Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, where the names
of more than 58,000 service personnel who died from 1959 to 1975
are engraved.
Among the 400,000 items left behind since the memorial was
dedicated in 1982 are a motorcycle, a general's stars,
eyeglasses, military ribbons and medals, money, flags, helmets
and commemorative bracelets, according to the non-profit Vietnam
Veterans Memorial Fund.
The National Park Service said in a statement that it was
seeking public comment about changing the criteria for items it
would keep in its permanent Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Collection. The deadline for submitting comments is March 10.
"By refining the scope of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Collection, we can ensure that our energy and resources will
preserve items with a direct and specific relationship to
veterans of the Vietnam War," said Gay Vietzke, superintendent
of the National Mall and Memorial Parks.
The proposed changes call for the National Park Service to
keep only personal artifacts of those personnel whose names
appear on the memorial, Vietnam War military service items, and
protest and advocacy materials related to the war.
Most of the items left at the site now have no direct
connection to Vietnam veterans or the war, the agency said.
The collection would not keep such objects as patches and
reproduction dog tags, items that are perishable or a safety
hazard, and those relating to movements or wars other than the
Vietnam War.
In cases where the collection has a large sample of a
particular type of item, only a representative number will be
kept.
The Memorial Collection will also include items about the
site's architecture and materials about the planning and
construction of the site, the agency said.
Ann Mills-Griffiths, the chairman and chief executive of the
National League of POW/MIA Families, an advocacy group founded
during the war, said it was reasonable that the park agency
would try to limit the items it kept.
The collection "should relate in some way to the purpose of
the memorial or there's really not much value in collecting it,"
she said.
The site includes the Three Servicemen Memorial and the
Vietnam Women's Memorial.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Grant McCool)