By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, June 8
WASHINGTON, June 8 Four finalists have been
picked in a contest for monument designs in Washington, with
proposals that include talking automated parrots and dying
cherry trees, organizers said on Wednesday.
The contest aims to find alternatives to the crowded
National Mall as a monument site and creative and less expensive
ways to commemorate people and events in the U.S.
capital.
The finalists "offer a variety of innovative approaches to
share and add new narratives, and connect people and places from
across the nation," a National Park Service spokeswoman said in
a statement.
One of the proposed designs, "Climate Chronograph,"
showcases rising sea levels. It depicts receding shorelines by
having rising waters flood rows of cherry trees along a ramped
shore.
In a Washington neighborhood park, "Im(migrant)"
commemorates journeys that people have taken through the U.S.
landscape.
For "Voiceover," parrot-like automated storytellers would
hover over sites that could range from memorials to ordinary
street corners. One would drop by periodically to tell passersby
stories about the site.
In "American Wild," the 59 U.S. national parks would be
projected by high-definition video at full scale. The
interactive memorial would include audio recordings.
The designs are aimed at providing examples of what new
monuments in Washington might look like. Besides the National
Park Service, the contest is organized by New York's non-profit
Van Alen Institute and the National Capital Planning Commission.
The contest was launched in April, and the four finalists
were picked from 89 submissions. The winner will be named in
September.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)