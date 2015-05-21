Police in Washington, D.C., said they have identified a suspect in the killing of four people found in a home that was torched last week, with local media reporting that a pizza crust may have tied him to the scene.

The bodies of four people including businessman Savvas Savopoulos were found inside the multi-million dollar house in a neighborhood near Vice President Joe Biden's official residence last week after a blaze that Washington police immediately labeled as "very suspicious."

Police have now identified a Maryland man, Daron Dylon Wint, 34, as a suspect in the case and have obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Wint's DNA had been recovered on the crust of a Domino's pizza that had been ordered to the house, the Washington Post reported.

