By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON May 5 A proposal for a higher,
stronger White House fence was presented to Washington planning
officials on Thursday in a bid to halt fence-jumping security
breaches at one of the world's most heavily guarded buildings.
The fence at the U.S. president's residence will be roughly
twice as high and include devices to detect intruders and block
climbers, according to the presentation by the National Park
Service and Secret Service.
Agency representatives told the National Capital Planning
Commission that the new fence would respect the executive
mansion's historical significance and the enjoyment of millions
of visitors who come to see it while making the White House
complex more secure.
"We would like to be able to ultimately rebuild the fence as
it stands right now. This is an immediate need," Tom Dougherty,
the Secret Service's chief strategy officer, said in an
informational presentation.
The new fence would be about 14 feet (4.3 meters) high and
the current one is 6 to 7 feet (1.82 to 2.13 meters), Dougherty
said.
In a second phase, the agencies plan to put enhanced fencing
around the nearby Treasury Department and the Eisenhower
Executive Office Building. Construction is expected to start in
2018.
The fence project needs approval from the panel and the U.S.
capital's Commission of Fine Arts before work can start.
The Secret Service and National Park Service in May 2015 put
in temporary security measures such as a removable feature to
block climbers and barriers to keep pedestrians away from the
fence.
The White House has been hit since 2014 by a rash of
fence-jumping incidents that helped lead to a shake-up among
Secret Service officials.
In the most serious breach, a U.S. Army veteran climbed the
fence in September 2014 and burst into the White House while
carrying a knife. President Barack Obama and his family were not
home at the time.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)