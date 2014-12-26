BRIEF-Minsheng Education Group updates on partial exercise of over-allotment option
* Estimates it will receive additional net proceeds of about HK$24.0 million from exercise of over-allotment option
Dec 26 Ditas Dogan Yedek Parca Imalat ve Teknik AS :
* Said on Thursday it signed collective labour agreement with Turk Metal labour union
* The agreement to be valid between Sept. 1, 2014 - Aug. 08, 2016
* According to the agreement salary increase avarage will be 11.86 percent in the first year and at consumer price index rate in the second year
* Unit entered into a strategic joint development framework agreement with Suzhou Jingyu Medical Device