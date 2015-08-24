Aug 24 Wealth management firm Diversified Trust appointed R. Samuel Fraundorf as its chief investment officer.

Fraundorf, who started his career with Arthur Andersen in the mid-1980s, worked at Wilmington Trust for the past ten years where he held various positions including chief investment officer.

He will lead Diversified Trust's investment team out of its Atlanta office. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)