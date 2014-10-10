NEW YORK, Oct 10 (IFR) - The investment-grade bond market
has been slammed with another wave of bondholder-unfriendly
news, with spin-off announcements from Hewlett-Packard and
Symantec and activist pressure on EMC Corp to follow suit.
The three tech companies saw spreads on some of their bonds
quoted anywhere from 15bp to 40bp wider this week, as investors
scrambled to re-evaluate their views on the credits, while at
the same time wrestling with a broad sell-off in asset classes.
The flurry of break-up news has demonstrated how rapidly the
investment-grade bond market is becoming a minefield of
deteriorating credits and event risk.
"We have found where new risk lies, and it's among some of
the biggest names in the investment-grade market," said Scott
Kimball, senior portfolio manager at Taplin, Canida & Habacht,
and part of BMO Global Asset Management.
"In just the past few weeks the risk profile for eBay has
materially changed, as it has for AbbVie and Hewlett-Packard."
Last week, eBay gapped out as much as 37bp on news that it
would spin off PayPal and turn what is left of the company into
little more than a debt-raising cash cow for shareholders.
Investors are struggling with the conflicting demands of
picking credits based on fundamentals, but still needing to put
record amounts of inflows to work.
Close to US$7bn poured into investment-grade bond funds for
the week ended October 8, taking the year's total inflow to
US$65.2bn.
At the same time, however, M&A activity, including
spin-offs, is at its highest point since 2007. Investors have
found themselves holding credits in an illiquid market that have
suddenly gone from a good idea to a bad one.
"Companies like eBay, Hewlett-Packard and some of the
healthcare names are moving away from addressing the strength of
their capital structure in order to put more emphasis on
corporate structure, and they're doing it even if they have to
throw bondholders under the bus," said Kimball.
According to S&P there have been 57 spin-offs by
non-financial corporates in the US so far this year, about a 73%
increase over the 33 in 2012 and compared with 44 in 2013.
Since August last year, S&P has lowered or placed on
CreditWatch negative about 30% of those companies that initiated
spin-offs this year, and raised the rating on only 16% of them.
"Spin-offs often come at a price to creditors because they
weaken the business profile of the parent entity or reduce
cashflow without a corresponding reduction in debt," S&P wrote.
HURTFUL TIMES
Recent weeks have been especially hurtful to bonds.
Symantec's 3.95% 2022s gapped out by 40bp to 199bp on news
that it intends to separate its core personal and enterprise
security businesses from its storage and data back-up divisions.
EMC Corp saw its 3.375% 2023s widen about 15bp, to 130bp,
after activist investor Elliott Management Corp sent its first
letter to the data storage products maker, urging it to spin off
its prized VMware virtualisation software unit or pursue other
merger opportunities.
Hewlett-Packard's 2041s were 34bp wider at 228bp on the week
after announcing it would split in two, with one half, HP Inc,
holding its printing and computer businesses and the other, HP
Enterprise, having the servers, storage financing and networking
business.
HP was vague about key issues that would affect the credit
rating of both parts. It said it wanted both new companies to be
rated investment-grade, but would not give much detail on how
its cash and debt would be split up.
"What we are hearing from investors is that no one really
knows what the two new companies will look like and so they are
hesitant right now to make a call," said Jordan Chalfin, senior
technology analyst at CreditSights.
No matter how HP splits up its cash and debt among the two
new entities, there are credit negatives for both, said Chalfin.
"HP Inc will be focused on returning cash to shareholders,
whereas Hewlett-Packard Enterprise will be more focused on M&A,"
he said.
Still, others also see opportunities.
Ryan Preclaw, credit strategist at Barclays, believes
spin-offs can often provide investors with good investment
opportunities.
"Investment-grade "RemainCo" surviving entities from
spin-offs have outperformed the US Corporate index by almost
100bp in the 18 months following the announced split of their
companies," he wrote recently. He sees value in HP's
shorter-dated bonds such as the 2018s and 2019s, which are
likely to be tendered.
