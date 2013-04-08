By Claire Ruckin
gaining prominence in the European leveraged loan market due to
a lack of buyout activity, raising concern among investors - who
are facing increased risk as a result of sponsors taking money
out of credits and increasing leverage ratios.
European loan investors have traditionally frowned on
dividend recaps, and their appearance has generally been
restricted to bull markets. However, they have re-emerged since
the end of 2012 as the continued lack of M&A activity has
prompted sponsors to look at alternative ways to get value out
of assets.
Funds need to stay invested in deals as they come to the end
of their reinvestment periods - refusing to agree to a dividend
recap could mean being repaid - and the lack of M&A
opportunities means there is little chance to put that liquidity
to work elsewhere.
"Borrowers have the CLO community over a barrel as they take
advantage of technical market conditions. If a lender refuses a
dividend recap, they could get repaid, which isn't great if they
need to be invested as there is little else out there to put
money into," a leveraged investor said.
"Fundamentally you lend to a company on one basis and then
get told at a later stage that through the dividend recap there
is going to be less equity in the deal and a higher leverage
ratio. Would an investor agree to the revised terms when the
original deal took place? Most probably not."
Several M&A opportunities have fallen by the wayside as a
result of a gap between seller and buyer expectations. Last
week, the sale of German insulation firm Armacell
stalled when bids from Charterhouse and Pamplona were
deemed to be too low, leading Bahrain-based private-equity firm
Investcorp to consider a dividend recap instead.
Bankers are pitching ways to conduct the dividend recap on
Armacell and will find out this month whether Investcorp plans
to push ahead with it.
"A successful dividend recap is all about the right time and
the right deal. The right time is now. Armacell is a very good
debt story, but the equity story is unclear: it should be
capable of getting a dividend recap away," a banker said.
KICKING OFF
In the first quarter of 2013, UK pet-shop chain Pets at Home
and Spanish metal packaging firm Mivisa
both conducted dividend recaps.
"Mivisa was a pretty good yardstick in the sense that, if
you have a good sponsor and a strong asset, people are more open
to it. If an asset is performing well then people are more open
to letting sponsors take money out of a credit if they can't
sell it," another banker said.
The pipeline of credits considering a dividend recap is
growing to include companies such as tax-free shopping business
Global Blue, while British payment processing company WorldPay
is undertaking a dividend recap by raising a new 700 million
pound-equivalent loan ($1.07 billion), of which 340 million
pounds will be used to pay a dividend.
Both companies have performed well, have managed to reduce
leverage and are liked by their investors, making them strong
candidates for a dividend recap.
For some other companies, which have also performed well, it
is too early for the sponsors to sell as they haven't owned the
credit for long enough. In these cases, sponsors are also
considering dividend recaps, in order to take advantage of a
strong technical market where pricing is low and investors are
compliant.
"Dividend recaps will be seen even for companies that are
performing well but it is way too early to sell them, so owners
can still get value and take advantage of the market," the
second banker said.
($1 = 0.6514 British pounds)
