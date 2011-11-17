(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own)
By James Saft
Nov 17 Dividend stocks are the new black.
A low-growth, low interest-rate world has increased the
attractions of steady, formerly frumpy dividend payers, as
investors faced with a yield drought look for a bit of income.
The ishares DJ Select Dividend Index (DVY), an index of
stable and liquid dividend paying shares, is up 12.4 percent in
the past year, easily outperforming a total return on the S&P
500 of 8.1 percent. Real estate investment trusts have
outperformed as well, with rising rents taking the sting out of
falling or stagnant capital values.
There are great reasons to favor dividend shares; history,
economics, and demographics. Over the very long run, dividends
are perhaps the number one driver of equity returns, a
relationship that should only be enhanced by a period where low
growth makes income that much harder to generate. As well, the
aging of the baby boomer cohort means that a huge group is now
moving into the years where investors tend to show a preference
for income.
All of that should drive demand for steady dividend payers,
not just this year but in many to come.
That said, there is something in the market's current crush
on dividend stocks that makes me distinctly nervous. Three
little words - "reaching for yield" - ought to strike fear into
the heart of anyone with a knowledge of market history.
The subprime debacle, for example, was driven in part by
investors who, dissatisfied with the returns offered by generic
fixed income, decided to take on a bit of risk, with a bit of
leverage, to bring returns back up to what they had expected.
Or take the whole European debt fiasco. That too was helped
into being by investors deciding that Greek or Italian debt
represented a bit of a free lunch when compared to boring old
Germany. What could possibly go wrong?
What's in vogue for dividend payers has something of the
same feel. Joe Davis, chief economist at Vanguard points out
that there are dangers of substituting dividend stocks for
bonds, even if the current yields are more attractive. Many
people are doing exactly that, selling Treasuries or municipal
debt and buying up dividend shares of funds as a means of
increasing current income.
There is no extra reward in investing without extra risk,
and in the case of dividend payers that risk comes as
volatility. Over the past 14 years U.S. dividend stocks have
been more than four times as volatile as bonds, and REITs more
than six times, according to Vanguard data. Volatility should
be especially worrisome to someone in or approaching
retirement, and the idea that people are plowing into this
stuff because they need income now is just that little bit
insane.
PATIENCE NEEDED
In fact, many investors have it just about backward. Those
in, or nearing, retirement should be conserving capital, rather
than swinging for the fences by selling safe bonds and buying
dividend stocks. Instead, it is the young, people with a 10
year horizon or more, who should be buying.
Over the very long term, dividend yields and growth are
perhaps the prime determinant of equity returns, according to
work done by James Montier, a member of the asset allocation
committee at fund managers GMO.
Taking U.S. equity market data since 1871, Montier found
that on a one-year time horizon almost 80 percent of the return
has been driven by changes in valuation. However, on a
five-year view 80 percent of returns are actually generated by
dividend yields and by dividend growth.
Taken over the very long term the importance of dividends
and dividend growth has been even more striking, driving about
90 percent of total returns.
U.S. companies are paying out far less than they used to,
about 20 percent less than the typical share of earnings in the
1970s and 80s, according to data from quantitative analyst
Andrew Lapthorne at Societe Generale in London. Lapthorne
argues that the dearth of dividends, and the accompanying surge
in share buybacks, only encourages share price volatility,
punishing investors and rewarding speculators.
That's very likely true, the emphasis on capital returns
has gone hand in hand with a portfolio churning trend towards
trading in and out of volatility, a strategy that generates
fees for brokers but is generally deadly for investors.
Really the correct play, all else being equal, is to
emphasize dividend paying shares within equity portfolios,
rather than as a substitute for the ballast of highly-rated
bonds. Dividend shares have been less volatile than the market
as a whole over the past 14 years, while offering more in total
return.
A low growth world, especially one with a lot of
uncertainty over who exactly is credit-worthy, argues for
favoring quality, despite the hit to current income that
implies.
It is not a time to swing for the fences.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns here)