SEOUL Feb 10 South Korea's new law compelling
big companies to part with "excess" cash or be taxed on it is
prompting traditionally tight-fisted Korea Inc to boost dividend
payouts.
Last year, South Korea announced plans to tax excessive
corporate cash, a move aimed at getting companies to spend more
on dividends, wages and investment.
The law, part of Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan's push to
revive domestic demand, applies to results for 2015 through
2017.
Among 45 companies that had announced annual dividends as of
February 6, the average increase was 22 percent per share,
compared with flat growth in 2013, according to a report issued
by Barclays on Tuesday. The bigger payouts came even after
companies posted an average 10 percent drop in 2014 operating
profit, it said.
"It is easier for companies to make decisions to hike
dividends rather than investments or wages. The latter is not
something the government can arm-twist businesses to do," said
Kim Sang-jo, head of shareholder activist group Solidarity for
Economic Reform.
TRANSITION
Big companies such as Samsung Electronics and
Hyundai Motor are also feeling pressure from
shareholders for bigger payouts.
"When they posted high growth, Korean firms were able to
make excuses for low dividends. But that is not the case
anymore," said Huh Nam-kwon, chief investment officer at
Shinyoung Asset Management.
Despite higher payouts, South Korean companies are stingy by
global standards. That, along with complicated family ownership
structures means Seoul-listed stocks have long traded at
discounts to their peers.
The country's dividend yield of 1.2 percent is lowest among
major countries, Thomson Reuters data shows. Over the past 20
years, South Korea and India had the lowest dividends as a share
of total returns among emerging markets, according to Citi.
In October, Hyundai Motor's chief financial officer cited
the government's policy when he said the company was considering
a significant increase in dividends and the start of an interim
dividend. The company, under fire from shareholders over a
costly land deal and falling earnings, lifted its 2014 dividend
more than 50 percent.
Samsung Electronics, the country's most valuable company,
lifted its year-end dividend by 41 percent when posting its
lowest profit since 2011.
Capital expenditure by Korean companies rose 5.9 percent in
2014 after shrinking the previous year, and is expected to rise
6 percent this year, according to central bank data.
Wages for full-time employees grew 3.2 percent for the five
years from 2009, less than half the 7.4 percent average gain in
the five years before the 2008 global financial crisis, labour
ministry data shows.
"South Korea is now in the middle of a transition phase
towards a new cycle as a newly developed market, where it must
rely on more shareholder friendly policies," said Kim Yong-goo,
an analyst at Samsung Securities.
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu and Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL,
Vidya Ranganathan in SINGAPORE and Tripti Kalro in BANGLADESH;
