MUMBAI Feb 4 Shares in India's Divi's Laboratories jumped as much as 5.6 percent to hit an all-time high after its December-quarter earnings beat estimates, dealers said.

The company on Monday reported a 51.84 percent increase in its standalone net profit at 2.19 billion rupees ($34.9 million) for the October-December quarter.

Divi's shares rose 4.6 percent to 1,373 rupees after hitting a high of 13,87 rupees. ($1 = 62.6925 rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)