By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Feb 3 Most divorce decrees do not get
down to the nitty gritty of how much is appropriate to spend on
kids' soccer gear - and that can be a recipe for anger and
resentment down the road even for the happiest of split couples.
Just ask Christopher Jones, 44, a divorced dad of three from
Sebastian, Florida.
Jones' ex-wife would call him and tell him what amount she
needed for shoes or camp, and he would hand over checks when
they were exchanging the children. But Jones says he resented
that he did not know exactly where his money was going.
While child support is usually a fixed amount determined by
a formula, there is a lot of other money that changes hands
between divorced parents. The "add-ons" or "extras" for shared
expenses can sometimes be more than the base monthly amount due,
and it is up to each family as to how they deal with the endless
exchange of funds.
Of course, there is now an app for that. Many families -
whether divorced or never married - are turning toward child
support-specific programs or just general budgeting programs to
provide accountability and track payments.
It can save thousands of dollars in legal fees to avoid
conflict. For a lawyer who charges more than $400 an hour, a
six-minute phone call to deal with a missing check can run about
$40, says Brian Perskin, a New York-based divorce attorney with
his own firm.
One of the most established programs, Our Family Wizard (www.ourfamilywizard.com/ofw/),
which launched in a lower-tech version in 2001, is up to 50,000
subscriber families. The site is growing at 50 percent per year
in users. Courts in all 50 U.S. states can order use of the
program in high-conflict cases, which costs $99 per parent per
year.
Other programs include: SupportPay (supportpay.com/);
2Houses.com (www.2houses.com/en) and DivorceLog
(thedivorcelog.com/). Families can also use general
tracking programs, such as Evernote (evernote.com/),
DropBox (www.dropbox.com/) or Google's Google
Docs to share receipts and other financial information.
ACCOUNTABILITY
Simply providing proof of an expense can go a long way
toward preventing conflicts.
With Our Family Wizard, for instance, the parent initiating
an expense creates an entry, and then attaches a receipt.
Usually there is a pre-set formula for how the amount is split -
like 50-50 on medical expenses, but maybe one parent pays 70
percent of sports-related costs. Once approved by the other
parent, the money is transferred from an attached account, like
PayPal or a joint checking account.
"All along, it's stamped. It provides a great deal of
visibility," says Jai Kissoon, CEO of Our Family Wizard.
One client of SupportPay, for instance, discovered through
the app that his child's medical expenses were high because his
ex was taking the child only to out-of-network providers. He
ended up modifying his payments to have a cap, says SupportPay
CEO Sheri Atwood.
COMMUNICATION
Another advantage of software is that it takes direct
communication out of the equation.
Divorced mom Lola Serrano, 47, from Naples, Florida, turned
to SupportPay after years of trying other methods. "It was very
frustrating. I tried doing a spreadsheet. That was a mess. I
tried email," Serrano says. "For a while, it got hard. I didn't
want to ask for anything."
SupportPay, a free app launched last year that has about
11,000 subscribers, allows each parent to add expenses, then the
system emails the one who owes.
"We send the bills and reminders and monthly summaries -
it's not an email from the ex. It's just like any other bill you
owe. That takes all the emotion out of the conversation," says
Atwood.
RECONCILIATION
When it comes to divorce finances, reconciliation is about
the balancing of accounts, not getting back together.
Receipt-tracking systems allow users to discover patterns that
help avoid future conflict.
"When you put it in context of six months, you get a better
sense of who owes who what and what is my deficit," says OFWs
Kissoon.
SupportPay does a net-balance report to help with this. "If
he spends $50 on softball and she spends $100 on cheerleading,
then you can equal it out," says Atwood.
With everything spelled out, there is little room for
misunderstandings that cause anger. "It's nice to not have to
fight about the financial issues anymore," Serrano adds. "I can
put the info out there, and he can see it and he understands."
Of course, sometimes parents do still need to talk with each
other.
"It amazes me how much stuff co-parents try to solve by
text. Are you talking about college via text? These are very big
conversations, and they take practice," says Michelle Crosby,
CEO of Wevorce (www.wevorce.com/), a divorce mediation
tool.
(Editing by Lauren Young and G Crosse)