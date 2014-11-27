(Adds PIX to slug)
* Jamie Cooper-Hohn awarded 337 million pounds
* Couple had been feuding over $1.3 billion fortune
* Divorce cast cloud over CIFF children's charity
* Final judgment to be published Dec. 12-legal source
LONDON, Nov 27 Billionaire hedge fund manager
Chris Hohn has been ordered to pay his estranged wife Jamie
Cooper-Hohn 337 million pounds ($530 million) in the largest
divorce settlement in British legal history.
The size of the settlement was detailed in a draft judgment,
a legal source said on Thursday, cautioning that there could be
last-minute changes ahead of final publication on Dec. 12.
The former couple, whose Children's Investment Fund
Foundation (CIFF) is one of the top private charities in the
world, have been feuding over a family fortune judges say tops
$1.3 billion.
American-born Cooper-Hohn, 49, had sought half the assets.
But 48-year-old Hohn, who runs his TCI hedge fund, offered a
quarter, arguing that he had made a special contribution to
their wealth during their 17-year marriage. They have four
children, including triplets.
Their break-up has cast a cloud over CIFF, which has donated
hundreds of millions of pounds to helping poor and vulnerable
children in the developing world. A judge said he had been told
it was in limbo because of the litigation.
Hohn had accused his estranged wife of criminal and
fiduciary wrongdoing in the handling of the fund -- allegations
she has rejected. During court proceedings, she said Hohn was
controlling and aggressive and that she felt "constantly
threatened" over how she ran CIFF since the marriage collapsed.
Thursday's settlement is eclipsed by the $4.5 billion
Russian fertilizer tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev has been told by a
Swiss court to hand his estranged wife Elena and oilman Harold
Hamm has been told to pay around $1.0 billion to his ex-wife Sue
Ann in the United States.
But Britain, home to an increasing number of foreign and
home grown billionaires, has a reputation as the divorce capital
of Europe for the rich and famous.
London's previous largest payout is an estimated 100 to 200
million pounds awarded to Galina Besharova by Boris Berezovsky,
a Russian oligarch found dead last year.
CAPITAL GIVING
Hohn, the British son of a Jamaican car mechanic, met
Cooper-Hohn at Harvard Business School and they married in 1995.
Both had an interest in charity and in 2004, Hohn set up a hedge
fund that would channel some of its fees and profits into a
charity to help children mainly in sub-Saharan Africa and India.
Hohn, described as a "very, very intense person" by a former
investor, says he was motivated by a stint working in the
Philippines in his 20s, when he saw children scavenging for food
on a rubbish dump. Cooper-Hohn had charity experience and wanted
to dedicate herself to philanthropy.
CIFF is now a $4 billion foundation which seeks to make an
impact in areas such as child survival, nutrition, education and
climate change.
"See your philanthropy not as a gift but as an investment,"
Cooper-Hohn told a United Nations conference in 2013.
The fund has been lauded by the rich and powerful, including
former U.S. president Bill Clinton whose own foundation receives
CIFF funds. Earlier this year, Hohn was knighted for his
philanthropic and development work.
Cooper-Hohn, who vacated CIFF's CEO seat last year to become
non-executive chairman, hosted a Nutrition for Growth summit
with the British and Brazilian governments in 2013, at which she
committed another $700 million to improve childhood nutrition.
In October, the charity raised to $20 million its funding to
help combat Ebola in west Africa.
Until 2012, CIFF was partly funded on a contractual basis by
profits generated from Hohn's hedge fund TCI. CIFF says its $4
billion investment fund, used to fund its charitable activities,
is now large enough to allow the foundation to be self-funding.
TCI still has a role to play, however. According to CIFF's
last trustees' report, TCI remains the investment manager that
preserves those assets and generates income and capital growth.
Hohn, who called himself an "unbelievable money maker" in
court, has compared himself with investors Warren Buffett,
George Soros and Carl Icahn. He generated about $5.7 billion in
his working life, including $4.3 billion for the charity,
according to Cooper-Hohn's lawyer.
(1 US dollar = 0.6359 British pound)
