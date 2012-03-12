By Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 As part of the
retirement planning process, financial advisers often help
married couples prepare for the eventuality of one dying before
the other.
What few people talk about is what happens if the couple
divorces as they are approaching retirement.
Unfortunately, this is becoming more and more common. Over
the past 20 years, the divorce rate among people between the
ages of 48 and 66 has increased by more than 50 percent,
according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
"We always talk about the risks people face in retirement,
like inflation risk and health care costs risks, but very rarely
does anyone mention the risks of being single in retirement,"
said Tina Di Vito, head of Bank of Montreal's BMO
Retirement Institute.
For financial advisers, a divorce by clients can be a
minefield of strong emotions and conflicting interests, not to
mention their shock at seeing their assets get cut in half.
But advisers say they can get their clients through this
trying time with a significant amount of hand-holding and
expectation-setting. In some cases, they may even refer them to
other financial advisers who do not have a previous relationship
with either of the clients.
PLANNING FOR THE UNPLANNABLE
While advisers agree that there is no way to plan long-term
for divorce, they can take steps to be more prepared for it.
A growing number of advisers are becoming "certified divorce
financial analysts" by taking a four-part, self-paced course
covering such issues as tax ramifications, property division and
budgeting matters.
The number of advisers who get certified annually has
doubled since 2002, according to the Institute of Certified
Divorce Financial Analysts. There are now 1,500 CDFAs in the
United States and Canada.
Having this designation can help advisers get to clients
before they have been hit by the emotional toll and financial
distress that a divorce causes because clients are likely to
come to them early in the process after seeing they are
certified divorce financial analysts.
"I was meeting so many people post-divorce who came to me
with their settlement checks asking, 'What should I do now?'"
said Lauren Klein, a Newport Beach, California-based adviser who
got the certification. "I thought if I could get to them sooner,
I could help them avoid the litigation process."
Often, once a couple starts thinking about divorce, the
husband, wife or both will ask the adviser what to do. This
presents a tricky situation.
If only one spouse is coming for help, advisers have to be
sure to include the other in the conversations, or else they are
opening themselves up to lawsuits down the road.
"I might help them understand what their assets are and what
the tax consequences would be if they sell certain assets, but
then I refer them on to someone else during the actual divorce
process," said Wendy Spencer, a certified divorce financial
analyst and family law mediator.
Some advisers feel that there is too much potential for a
conflict of interest if they continue to work with a couple
during a divorce. In these cases, they often refer their clients
to another adviser just to help them through that process.
The danger with referring clients, however, is that the
adviser risks losing them.
"I would rather risk losing a (client) than the possibility
of a lawsuit from a client claiming I sided with the other
party," Spencer said.
And lawsuits are something to be concerned about. "Most
clients coming through a divorce want to blame someone," said
Lili Vasileff, an adviser with Divorce and Money Matters LLC and
president of the International Association of Divorce Financial
Planners. "Advisers need to make sure they have liability
insurance."
DECISION TIME
Once clients have decided to divorce, advisers can do
several things to help them -- as a couple or as individuals.
But when emotions run high, the challenge for advisers is
helping clients understand when to let go. In particular, many
clients insist on keeping the house no matter what it means for
them.
"There is this idea that winning the house means you have
won, and that is just not the case," said Columbus,
Indiana-based adviser Warren Ward.
Judith McGee, a Raymond James Financial Services adviser in
Portland, Oregon, had clients who were divorcing; the wife was
leaving the husband for another man.
The husband "did not want to finance his house to pay her
off because he was angry," she said. "But all he had was an IRA
and his house and some income because he was semi-retired."
McGee convinced the client to take a loan out on the house,
rather than dip into his IRA, to pay his wife.
Advisers are instrumental in helping clients divide their
assets.
Splitting up a pension plan when the employee is still
working, for example, is not so simple, said Diane Pearson, an
adviser with Pittsburgh-based Legend Financial Advisors Inc,
which has $350 million in assets under management.
The adviser needs to determine the present value of the
pension. Then the adviser must confer with the nonworking spouse
to see if it makes better sense to receive the pension amount
now or upon the working spouse's retirement.
Similarly, splitting up stocks requires figuring out what
the couple paid for the shares.
"Even in a collaborative divorce that is amicable, splitting
everything 50/50 can be tricky," Pearson said.
POST-DIVORCE
An important, yet challenging priority is helping to set the
client's expectations about his or her post-divorce lifestyle.
This can be particularly challenging if the client did not
manage the finances in the family. For these clients, who tend
to be the wives, advisers may need to do extra hand-holding,
they said.
A lot of this work has to do with knowing when a client just
needs empathy rather than advice.
"Advisers need to understand the stages of grief and that
this is a slow process," McGee said. "Don't give a lot of advice
too soon."