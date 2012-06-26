By Geoff Williams
June 26 Five years ago, Devon and Emily Reese
decided to divorce. There wasn't much discussion about saving
their 10-year-old marriage: Devon had just come out of the
closet.
It was a tumultuous time, but the Reeses, who live in Reno,
Nevada, and have three children, went along with the
conventional wisdom that it's best to end a marriage as amicably
as possible. As Devon says, "When you get on the other side of
the divorce, you're still going to parent-teacher conferences
together."
So when Devon, an attorney, lost his job after their
breakup, and bankruptcy and a foreclosure followed, he suggested
they file for divorce only after he found new employment. That
way, Emily would be entitled to far more money in alimony and
child support.
Emily compromised as well. In 2009, when their divorce was
official, instead of taking alimony ($1,245 a month) for the
five years that Nevada law allowed, she accepted three, which
meant giving up almost $30,000 over two years. She agreed
because she planned to finish her master's degree within three
years, so she could get a job teaching English at a local
college.
She didn't plan for colon cancer.
Her illness sidelined her education and ability to earn
money for a year. If Devon had wanted to be rigid about their
settlement, she would have found herself in a heap of financial
trouble, living off $2,000 a month in child support and trying
to pay $1,325 in monthly rent. Emily says, "I would have been
screwed."
The Reeses' story underscores a common dilemma. Even in an
amicable divorce, financial mistakes can be made by either or
both parties. In fact, experts say financial mistakes often
occur precisely because both parties are trying to be friendly.
"The undercurrent of being amicable masks the cold reality that
your spouse is not in the position to protect or promote your
interests," says John Mayoue, an attorney who has represented
high-profile clients including Jane Fonda and Marianne Gingrich.
"People seeking amicable divorces often come into these very
naive," says Mayoue, the author of several books about divorce
with titles like "Protecting Your Assets from a Georgia
Divorce."
Many divorcing couples make poor financial decisions because
they don't want to rock the boat, say experts, and they gloss
over details, only to be tripped up later. So if you're striving
for an amicable ending, here are some common financial mistakes
divorcing couples tend to make.
KEEPING THE HOUSE
Even in the current housing market, it may not be the best
idea. "I see that a lot, wives staying in the family home for
the good of the children," says Laurie Blazek, a certified
divorce financial analyst based in Chicago. "They'll take that
asset and give up cash or liquid assets in exchange for equity,
but nobody's looked at the numbers to see if they can afford to
stay in the home."
NOT HAVING THE ENTIRE FINANCIAL PICTURE
For instance, who gets to deduct the children when the
couple files their taxes separately? "The number one thing I see
is that people don't get adequately informed regarding their
financial family's worth," Mayoue says.
Sometimes that's due to fear. Spouses hesitate to ask their
once significant other for paperwork on retirement accounts or
estate planning documents. "They're afraid they might upset them
if we ask them to prove what they're saying," says Mayoue.
NOT GETTING PROFESSIONAL HELP
Since you're doing everything amicably, why bring in the
attorneys who are going to muck it all up? But Erica Gongloff,
an early-childhood educator in East Calais, Vermont, saw the
benefits of having a neutral third party decide how much child
support she should receive from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Adam
Piche, a veterinary technician in Essex, Vermont. She and Piche,
who have two children together, separated in 2004 and divorced
in 2006.
During their separation, Gongloff went with a "he pays me
what he can pay me" attitude, because she wanted their
relationship to be as argument-free as possible. But that made
getting by a challenge.
Vermont's Office of Child Support (OCS) worked it out for
them. "It was a formula, and it came out of his paycheck,"
Gongloff says, "and it relieved us from having to argue about
it."
While there is a lot of information on the Internet aimed at
helping divorced couples decipher their finances - the Internal
Revenue Services has a lot of helpful publications on divorce
and taxes - there may be issues with IRAs, 401Ks, stocks and
capital gains that can be challenging to comprehend.
As Blazek says, "You don't want to make a mistake you can't
reverse."
BE CAREFUL WHO YOU BRING IN FOR HELP
"Make it clear to the lawyer that the lawyer works for you,"
says Mayoue. "You'll listen to and respect the advice, but you
aren't going to go down the path of scorched earth and literally
prohibit them from doing so." He adds that it can be a difficult
conversation to have with a professional, "but I think it's a
necessary one if you want a friendly divorce."
STAY NICE IN SPIRIT, BUT WITH OPEN EYES
Emily Reese was fortunate. When she was sick from
chemotherapy, Devon took the kids for several months and could
have reduced child support for his ex-wife. He didn't, and even
though he isn't legally obligated, Devon is extending the
alimony time frame until his wife finishes her master's degree
and gets a job, which will probably be another year. The cost to
him will likely be $15,000 more than he originally agreed upon.
The two recently started a blog together about being on the
same side after divorce and have an easy rapport, although it
wasn't always that way.
"I had some anger to work through first," says Emily.
But they discussed their finances and still do, which is the
model behavior for divorcing couples, says Howard Markman, a
psychology professor and co-director of the Center for Marital
and Family Studies at the University of Denver.
"Too many couples don't express as clearly as they can to
each other how they feel about their financial situations. But
it can be a double-edged sword," he says. "Money is the biggest
thing that couples fight about in the first place."