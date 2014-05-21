GENEVA May 21 A Russian tycoon whose estranged
wife wo a $4.5 billion divorce ruling this week, one of the
costliest in history, will appeal against the judgment and the
case will take another decade at least, his lawyer said on
Wednesday.
Dmitry Rybolovlev, who made much of his fortune with the
2010 sale of his stake in fertiliser company Uralkali,
spent six years in legal wrangling with wife Elena but the case
is long from over, according to lawyer Tetiana Bersheda.
She said the judgment in Geneva was subject to two appeals,
first to the court of justice and then at Switzerland's federal
supreme court in Lausanne.
"This judgment is an intermediate stage in the divorce
battle between the spouses. It is subject to two appeals and
then to enforcement abroad in different jurisdictions," Bersheda
said in an emailed statement.
"The whole case will continue for at least 10 more years. It
is a pity that the media worldwide have been misinformed about
its importance solely for the purpose of personal advertisement
of the lawyers of the wife."
Ayesha Vardag, a British lawyer specialising in "big-ticket"
divorce cases, said that although Elena Rybolovleva had been
awarded over 150 million Swiss francs' worth of property within
Switzerland, the remainder would have to be paid from assets
around the globe, involving more legal wrangling.
"For clients like this, we often find that this can be just
as hard-fought as the initial divorce proceedings," said Vardag,
who was not involved in the case, after news of the May 13
judgment broke on Monday.
Rybolovleva began divorce proceedings in Switzerland in
2008, winning a freeze on some of her husband's assets including
majority ownership in French soccer club AS Monaco, a $295
million stake in Bank of Cyprus, and a $95 million home in Palm
Beach, Florida, purchased from Donald Trump.
She later sued him in the United States, accusing him of
trying to shield the Florida property from the divorce
proceedings, along with an $88 million Manhattan penthouse
bought from former Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Sanford
"Sandy" Weill and his wife, Joan.
She said her husband had used marital property to buy many
other assets through a variety of trusts and limited liability
companies, hoping to put those assets beyond her reach.
Last year their elder daughter Ekaterina bought the Greek
resort island of Skorpios, where shipping tycoon Aristotle
Onassis married Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s. Ekaterina
purchased Skorpios from Onassis' sole surviving descendant, his
granddaughter Athina Onassis Roussel.
Bersheda, in a statement on Monday, said that the judgment
had confirmed the validity of the trusts that Rybolovlev had
created and the validity of the asset transfers, making them
"immune from legal challenge".
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Mark
Heinrich)