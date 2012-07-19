July 19 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service late on Wednesday revised California's Dixon Unified School District's outstanding bonds' outlook to negative from stable, according to the S&P website.

"The outlook revision reflects to our view of the district's recent structural imbalance requiring significant drawdowns of assigned and unassigned general fund reserves," said S&P credit analyst Bryan Moore.

In addition, the rating agency also affirmed its A-plus underlying rating on its GO debt and its single-A SPUR on the outstanding certificates of participation.