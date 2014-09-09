BRIEF-Nile Cotton Ginning nine-month loss widens
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago
Sept 9 Dixons Carphone Plc
* Says Dixons Retail UK/Ireland Q1 like-for-like sales up 4 percent, Nordics up 1 percent, Greece up 6 percent
* Carphone Warehouse's CPW Q1 lfl sales down 6 percent
* Says CPW fall anticipated due to a particularly strong performance in the prior year (+13 pct like-for-like) and difficult market conditions in Spain
* Says 11 stores-in-stores are performing ahead of expectations
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago