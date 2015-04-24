LONDON, April 24 British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone has agreed to dispose of most of its shares in The Phone House Netherlands, further streamlining its business to focus on markets where it has leading positions.

Dixons Carphone said on Friday a company set up by the shareholders of Optie1 will acquire the 83 percent stake.

No financial details were disclosed.

Following completion, expected by the end of June, Dixons Carphone will remain a minority shareholder and plans to further develop its Connected World Services' partnerships in the Netherlands, initially through an insurance and technical support contract.

"This is another step in our clear strategic plan to focus on our core retail business in markets where we have scale and real relevance," said Dixons Carphone CEO Seb James.

Last week the firm agreed to dispose of The Phone House Deutschland to Drillisch.

Shares in Dixons Carphone, up 42 percent over the last year, closed Thursday at 437 pence, valuing the business at 5 billion pounds ($7.5 billion).

