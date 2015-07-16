LONDON, July 16 Dixons Carphone, the European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer, is keeping a close eye on political and economic developments in Greece, saying it cannot afford to relax despite the debt-ridden country's latest deal with its creditors.

The company trades in Greece as Kotsovolos, which has about 70 stores plus franchise operations and contributes about 2.5 percent of group revenue.

"It's still too early to relax," Finance Director Humphrey Singer told reporters on Thursday after Dixons reported a 21 percent rise in annual group profit, with Kotsovolos returning to profit on the back of a rise in sales.

"It seems like things are more positive than they were immediately after the (July 5 Greek) referendum, but things have turned and changed in that market very rapidly before."

Singer, who visited Greece last week and is holding daily conference calls with managers there, noted that Kotsovolos experienced a spike in sales for a couple of days after capital controls were introduced by the Greek government.

"You did see a bit of a switching into people converting balances in bank accounts that they were uncertain about into things like white goods," he said.

The finance director said that some suppliers halted deliveries for a few days, though that wasn't an issue for Kotsovolos because it had plenty of stock in stores and warehouses.

"Most of them have now come back, on normal terms ... Things have opened up a little," he said. "The suppliers recognise that Kotsovolos is part of a much wider group with a larger relationship, so perhaps that helps us a bit."

Kotsovolos paid its monthly wages bill in cash in the first week after the referendum.

"Staff welcomed being paid in cash because they didn't want the money going into a bank account they couldn't then access," Singer said.

"If things progress OK in the next couple of days, maybe by the next monthly payroll things will be back to normal." (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Goodman)