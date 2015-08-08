(Updates with background, computer expert comment)
LONDON Aug 8 The personal data of up to 2.4
million customers of Dixons Carphone may have been
exposed in a cyber attack, the electrical goods and mobile phone
retailer said on Saturday.
The group, which trades as Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC
World in the UK and Ireland, said the attack had been carried
out on a division that operates the websites
OneStopPhoneShop.com, e2save.com and Mobiles.co.uk . It
discovered the breach in one of its IT systems last week.
The division also provides services to iD Mobile, TalkTalk
Mobile, Talk Mobile, and to some Carphone Warehouse
customers. More than 400,000 TalkTalk customers were reportedly
affected.
The company said in a statement that it had learned of the
data breach on Aug. 5 and had taken immediate action to secure
the systems.
Its investigation found that the names, addresses and bank
details of up to 2.4 million customers may have been exposed,
along with the encrypted credit card data of up to 90,000
customers.
"We take the security of customer data extremely seriously,
and we are very sorry that people have been affected by this
attack on our systems," Group Chief Executive Sebastian James
said.
"We are, of course, informing anyone that may have been
affected, and have put in place additional security measures."
Dixons Carphone provided few technical details that would
allow analysts to measure the extent of the damage, but the
breach appeared to be one of the largest exposures of consumer
data in Britain and Ireland.
The hacking of RBS WorldPay in 2009 resulted in the theft of
1.5 million credit cards, which led to the theft of $9 million
from more than 2,000 ATMs worldwide.
Computer expert Graham Cluley said it was unclear whether
passwords had been exposed but advised customers to change them
as a precaution.
